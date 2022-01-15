Federal COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to open Tuesday at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio will open a federal COVID-19 drive-thru testing site Tuesday at the Alamodome.

The city, through the support of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, will open the testing site at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Alamodome in Lot C at Cherry Street and Montana. City officials said appointments are required.

The testing site will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week until Feb. 4, according to the city. The site, however, will close on Jan. 22, 28, 29 and 30 for previously scheduled events at the Alamodome.

“Metro Health is grateful to the Texas Division of Emergency Management in working with us to offer an additional COVID-19 testing location to the community. This added support allows the city of San Antonio to address the increased demand for testing due to the rapidly spreading omicron variant,” Metro Health Director Claude A. Jacob said in a released statement. “We would also like to thank our partners at the San Antonio Fire Department for their tireless commitment and assistance, which made this testing site possible in order to further protect residents.”

City officials said Bexar County is one of six counties approved to have a federal testing site established as requested by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The testing site will use a shallow nasal PCR test. City officials said results are anticipated to be returned within 48 hours, and results for tests done Sunday will be provided within 72 hours.

The current testing capacity at the Alamodome is 1,200 tests per day with the option to expand as needed, city officials said.

Click here to register for an appointment or call 800-635-8611.

“Because of the highly contagious omicron variant, Metro Heath encourages individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and, if you are eligible, get a booster for extra protection,” the city’s release said. “Also, if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please get tested; and if you are sick, stay home.”

Visit covid19.sanantonio.gov or call 311 and select option 8 to find a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic or testing location.