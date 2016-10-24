Apparitions, phantom drum beats encountered inside city park

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a place where many here in San Antonio can go for a nice walk, but did you know that ghosts are said to haunt Comanche Lookout Park?

The park, located off Nacogdoches Road, was once home to Apache and Comanche Indians.

The land features the fourth highest point in Bexar County, a hill used as a way to see if travelers or trespassers were going by.

EXPLORE: A timeline of the history of Comanche Lookout Park

“Once they (Indians) saw travelers coming, they would rally (other) Indians, and descend from the hilltop and then they would ambush the travelers,” San Antonio Paranormal Investigations historian Nanette Patton said.

EXPLORE: Look back at all the places we’ve visited

The land was first purchased by Republic of Texas President Mirabeau Lamar in September 1848. During the time Lamar owned the land,he eliminated the Indians living there by running them off or killing them.

Ad

SLIDESHOW: Comanche Lookout Park

After Lamar, there were several other owners, including retired Army Col. Edward Coppock.

Coppock aspired to build a castle-like home, but he only got so far as building a tower and the foundation. The tower is still standing inside the park, but is now fenced in to prevent vandals from destroying it.

It wasn’t until the early 1990s that the city took over the property and fixed it up to what the park looks like now.

A Walk in the Park

Once on the trail in the park you can’t really see anything but brush until you get to the top of the hill.

At the top sits the tower built by Coppock and a view of the city.

EXPLORE: Go back to 2015 and visit Victoria Black Swan Inn

Around this area, psychic Deborah Tudor was startled when she said she saw two apparitions appear and then disappear into the trees. Tudor said two dark masses floated by and then were gone.

Ad

“People have reported -- myself included -- walking on these trails and (feeling that) eyes are on you,” Patton said.

The apparitions were never spotted again but other suspicious activity happened in this same area during KSAT’s visit. Audio recordings picked up what sounded like drum beats.

EXPLORE: Hear the drum beats.

During an EVP session nothing appeared or was heard. However, right before the session began, the camera battery died. San Antonio Paranormal Investigations said that the draining of new batteries is a sign that there is a lot of energy in the area and that you are not alone.

“It’s that kind of energy that exists here,” Patton said. “People were massacred here -- that’s negative energy.”

If you dare to walk into this park, don’t go at night -- and don’t go alone.