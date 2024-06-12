FUN FOR KIDS: Color Mic the Mascot, take him with you and share your photos on KSAT Connect

Parents, kids... what exactly are your plans for the summer? Whether you are going on a vacation with the family, or just sticking around town, we want you to take Mic, the KSAT Mascot, with you!

KSAT 12 is encouraging parents and their children to join in on “Mic Around Town.”

To participate follow these simple instructions.

Print off one of the Mic the Mascot templates found below. Decorate Mic however you want. Take photos with him while around town, while you’re on vacation, or even sitting at home.

The submissions will featured in an edition of the KSAT Kids newsletter and many can be seen on TV. ***Please note you must be at least 13 years of age to upload to KSAT Connect.

Happy coloring and safe travels!

>>>Download Mic the Mascot template here<<<

>>>Upload your photos using KSAT Connect so we can share them on-air and online.<<<

Here is an example of Mic.

To upload photos using KSAT Connect, use the following guide:

KSAT Connect Posting Guide: