Are you able to volunteer? The San Antonio Food Bank needs your help

SAN ANTONIO – Volunteers are essential to the San Antonio Food Bank COVID-19 response efforts.

If you are able to lend a hand with the SA Food Bank, your support and time are greatly needed.

A message from the San Antonio Food Bank:

"Many of you have been put on a waitlist, but we’ve now started to mobilize that waitlist in our pop up distributions throughout the city,” said Eric Cooper, President and CEO, San Antonio Food Bank. "We need help getting food to people. If you have time and ability please visit and register to volunteer. We will mobilize you in those areas need when we’re ready. But together we will be able to make sure that all the needs are met for families during this time of crisis. Thank you for your interest to serve.”

The San Antonio Food Bank is doing everything possible to ensure your safety when you volunteer by the following measures:

All volunteers will be given a no-touch temp check upon arrival. Volunteers with a temperature of 100.4 or above (the recommended threshold from the CDC) will be asked to leave and reschedule their shift.

Providing several hand washing stations: Please wash your hands upon arrival. Hand washing should last at least 20 seconds under warm water.

Deep cleaning: SA Food Bank staff are continuously doing deep cleanings at all of the volunteer locations.

Eliminating handshakes and hugs: Elbow bumps are welcomed!

Social distancing: Accommodations are in place to allow volunteers to perform their duties with reasonable social distancing.

Providing protective gear: There are hand sanitizers located throughout the various facilities. The food bank also has gloves available for volunteers during their shift.

Stay healthy: If you are feeling under the weather, the food bank asks that you cancel your registration and come back and visit when you feel better.

Click here to sign-up to be on the volunteer waitlist.

We are all in this together!

For more information, visit safoodbank.org.

