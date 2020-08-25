American Red Cross seeks volunteers for disaster relief

SAN ANTONIO – The American Red Cross is stepping in to help with recovery efforts for tropical storm Marco and Hurricane Laura along the coast.

Currently, the Red Cross is looking for volunteers in San Antonio to assist in disaster relief efforts and volunteers throughout Texas for the upcoming storms. There are in-person volunteer opportunities available and virtual openings.

“Depending on your volunteer position with the Red Cross, and the proper training administered by the Red Cross, volunteers will help provide a safe, welcoming place for people fleeing disaster and provide care and attention to the health needs of sheltered clients,” said Michael Vela, executive director of the American Red Cross Greater San Antonio chapter.

To volunteer with the American Red Cross, click here.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to assist in their efforts, visit redcross.org.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.