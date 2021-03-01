KSAT Community spotlight: SA Cancer Council

SAN ANTONIO – As we are still going through unprecedented times with the coronavirus and trying to find normalcy, KSAT Community is highlighting SA Cancer Council to help shine a spotlight on the nonprofit.

The SA Cancer Council is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization with a mission to support the Mays Cancer Center. It’s home to UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson and makes a difference in the fight against cancer by providing financial resources for patient assistance and cancer research.

“Many of our Mays Cancer Center patients and their families who are struggling financially due to their cancer diagnosis have been impacted by the COVID pandemic and most recently, by the freeze across our city and state,” said Jeanie Paradise, M.A., LPC-S director patient family services.

Since its founding 37 years ago, the SA Cancer Council has donated more than $5.6 million to support its mission.

Every penny raised remains local and supports cancer research and patient assistance programs at the Mays Cancer Center.

Fundraising proceeds helped establish a $1M Endowed Chair, a $1M Radiation Suite, a $750K Patient Education Suite, $450K in Research Pilot Projects and the purchase of two vans for patient transportation.

“We provide important support services and assistance to our patients such as transportation to and from the Mays Cancer Center for their cancer treatments, food from our food pantry, and assistance with medications, groceries, gasoline and other necessities,” Paradise said. “All of these services are made possible by the significant support from the SA Cancer Council.”

Members contribute to the mission of the Council through their donation of time and/or money to create, manage or staff educational and fundraising events, build awareness and support those impacted by cancer in our community and engage personal skillsets to help serve in the patient assistance programs.

How far does a $25 donation go for SA Cancer Council?

If you would like to donate $25 to SA Cancer Council, the money will help with patient transportation to and from the Mays Cancer Center for lifesaving treatments, assistance for prescriptions, groceries, gasoline or other emergency funds and food in the SA Cancer Council food pantry for cancer patients who are struggling financially.

If you would like to join the SA Cancer Council to help make a local impact in the fight against cancer, click or tap here.

“We thank you for helping us change the story of cancer,” said a representative for SA Cancer Council.

