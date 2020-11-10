Want to participate in a COVID-19 clinical trial? Don’t fall for these scams.

SAN ANTONIO – Across the U.S., thousands of clinical trials are underway to study vaccine candidates and treatments for COVID-19. And some bad actors are working to take advantage of clinical volunteers to make a quick buck.

If thinking about participating in a COVID-19 study for a vaccine or treatment, it’s crucial to know how to spot real clinical trials and weed out the fake ones, which are set up to steal money or personal information from participants.

The Federal Trade Commission is offering the following tips to help you avoid clinical trial scams: