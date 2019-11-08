’Green street’ opens in the Medical Center for walkers, runners, bicyclists

SAN ANTONIO – A “green street” designed for the safety of walkers, runners and bicyclists is now open in the Medical Center.

At 1.7 miles long, the “green street” is the longest in San Antonio and stretches along Floyd Curl Drive.

It opened on Friday and consists of designated lanes for safety.

“Green streets” are also used to promote healthy living.