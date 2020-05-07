Thousands of catfish to be stocked in two San Antonio neighborhood lakes

Published: May 7, 2020, 7:15 am Updated: May 7, 2020, 7:20 am

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be stocking catfish at San Antonio’s Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond starting May 11.

Thousands of catfish are expected to be stocked in neighborhood lakes across Texas through Nov. 1 as part of TPWD’s Neighborhood Fishin’ program.

During the 2019 catfish season, Southside Lions Park was stocked with more catfish than any other lake in the program.

“Due to factors relating to COVID-19, the exact stocking dates and times for each individual NFP site are not published and are subject to change at any time,” according to TPWD’s website.

The program is part of an effort by TPWD to bring fishing experiences to urban centers and get Texas families to connect with nature.

Sites open for fishing will be stocked every other week, according to TPWD.

A fishing license is required for adult anglers and can be purchased starting at $11 for a one-day, all-water access license. Children aged 16 and younger fish for free. You can purchase a license at local retailers or online here.

Anglers no longer need to carry their paper fishing license. A legible digital photo, emailed receipt, online purchase record or digital copy of your fishing license is also acceptable.

“Stocking continues every two weeks through the month of July," TPWD spokesperson Kirk McDonnell told KSAT. "No stocking takes place in August but resumes in September and goes until early November.”

Officials with TPWD remind anglers of the following while fishing this season:

Keep a six-foot social distance between yourself and others.

Avoid crowded areas. If crowded, choose a different time or location to fish.

Do not touch public surfaces such as benches, railings, or water fountains.

Wash your hands thoroughly before and after fishing and after touching any public surfaces.

Stay home if you are sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19.

