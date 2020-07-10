90ºF

Silver Alert issued for missing 67-year-old man from San Marcos

Officials: Missing man poses credible threat to his own health, safety

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jerry Dale Stevens Sr.
SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 67-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Jerry Dale Stevens Sr. is 6 feet, 1 inches tall, and weighs 252 pounds.

He has gray hair and hazel eyes and was wearing blue jeans, black leather boots and a black helmet with skulls.

Stevens was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday in San Marcos in the 1300 block of Morningwood Drive, riding a black, 2009 Harley Davidson soft tail deluxe with the Texas license plate 278J3S.

Officials said Stevens is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Stevens is asked to call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7818.

