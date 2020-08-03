There’s more than $200 million in unclaimed cash in San Antonio and some of it might be yours

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County has more than $221 million in unclaimed cash and property, according to the Texas comptroller, and more than $218 million of it is in San Antonio.

People with San Antonio addresses have $218,659,717.27 in unclaimed property, according to a spokesperson for the comptroller’s office.

The comptroller’s office sent KSAT a list of cities in Bexar County in March with the amount of unclaimed cash in each city at the end of the office’s fiscal year which was Aug. 31, 2019.

Here’s the breakdown of March numbers (San Antonio’s has been updated as of July 31):

ADKINS $475,839.40

ALAMO HEIGHTS $83,484.24

ATASCOSA $474,718.61

BALCONES HEIGHTS $24,182.73

BROOKS CITY-BASE $484.00

CAMP BULLIS $171.54

CASTLE HILLS $30,668.80

CHINA GROVE $14,982.33

CONVERSE $2,479,343.98

ELMENDORF $509,247.14

FORT SAM HOUSTON $187,796.01

GREY FOREST $951.15

HELOTES $2,078,278.08

HILL COUNTRY VILLAGE $9,314.59

HOLLYWOOD PARK $41,730.97

KIRBY $102,837.20

LACKLAND AFB $193,449.65

LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE $335.66

LEON SPRINGS $1,158.47

LEON VALLEY $121,035.17

LIVE OAK $797,138.54

LOSOYA $2.01

MACDONA $23,864.88

MARTINEZ $5.00

OLMOS PARK $26,449.81

RANDOLPH AFB $22,975.06

RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE $121.42

SAN ANTONIO $218,659,717.27

SHAVANO PARK $417,148.68

SOMERSET $342,368.43

ST. HEDWIG $295.03

STONE OAK $11.21

TERRELL HILLS $34,211.81

TIMBERWOOD PARK $0.20

UNIVERSAL CITY $1,983,504.09

VON ORMY $494,518.41

WINDCREST $504,879.41

TOTAL $221,348,516.89

If you think you might have unclaimed cash you can search online at ClaimItTexas.org or call 800-321-2274(CASH).

There is no statute of limitations for unclaimed property the state holds, meaning there’s no time limit for owners to file a claim.

According to Claim It Texas, Texas has returned more than $3 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners.

In fiscal year 2019, Texas paid out $307,799,242.35 in unclaimed property and as of July 31 Texas has paid out $264,659,040.64 for fiscal year 2020, which ends on Aug. 31.

Records for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2020 will be requested once the information becomes available.