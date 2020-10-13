Dump truck, other impounded vehicles up for online auction via Leon Valley PD

LEON VALLEY, Texas – The Leon Valley Police Department is auctioning off impounded vehicles on November 9 in an online auction.

LVPD officials will auction off the vehicles online here and the auction will be conducted by Auctioneer B. Ward #11400.

The auction will start Nov. 9 and ends Nov. 16, according to LVPD. Interested parties can view photos of some of the vehicles below.

Among the vehicles up for auction are an Infiniti G35, Chevy Impala, Lexus ES3 and a 1998 GMC 7000 dump truck.

Leon Valley Police Department auto auction vehicle. (LVPD)

View a list of the vehicles available below:

Leon Valley Police Department auto auction vehicle. (LVPD)