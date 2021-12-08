Texas substitute teacher caught on video busting out karaoke machine and belting Britney Spears

AUSTIN, Texas – A substitute teacher at a high school in Austin is persona non grata after setting up a karaoke machine and belting out some Britney Spears tunes in class.

The teacher, who has not been publicly identified, showed up at Bowie High School on Dec. 3 but didn’t have his ID.

“After getting a temporary ID, he preceded to his class but failed to identify himself properly to his first class, leading some to believe he was not approved to be on campus,” an Austin Independent School District spokesperson told KSAT. “The sub then began to sing using a karaoke machine he had brought with him.”

Video of the incident was recorded and shared to social media outlets like Twitter.

Following the substitute teacher’s rendition of “Toxic,” the Bowie High School principal asked him to leave.

The AISD spokesperson told KSAT the teacher posted on social media after the incident saying he had been kicked out of Bowie and then posted a “photo that appears to be of him at another classroom at Austin High later in the day. It does not appear he was in a classroom at Austin High and had not picked up another sub assignment with that campus.”

The spokesperson said the teacher was at the second campus discussing filling a vacancy with the sub coordinator “but was prevented from doing so and was escorted off the campus.”

“Based on his social media and the removal, some students started sharing that they believed this was a trespasser who had to be arrested and removed from Bowie, but this is not accurate,” the spokesperson said. “After further review, it appears the substitute has a social media profile that states he is trying to act as a substitute in all 50 states, and sing and entertain students while subbing, while documenting his experience.”

AISD officials said they are reviewing the incident to determine if the teacher will be invited back as a substitute for the district.