Some tips on finding a job when you already have one

Looking for a new job when you have one can be tricky but doable

ORLANDO, Fla. – An August 2021 poll found that 65% of employees surveyed were actively looking for a new job. If you’re thinking about jumping ship, there are some do’s and don’ts you might want to consider.

“It’s just mentally, it’s hard is draining, you know, at the end of the day of your full-time job, you know, because finding another job is almost like a full-time job in itself,” Bonnie Gisriel-Magerer, founder of Bpowered Consulting said.

Looking for a new job when you have one can be tricky but doable.

First don’t tell your co-workers you’re searching unless they directly ask you. Many companies will let you go if they know you’re looking elsewhere. You can also ask your potential employer to be discreet. If you don’t make this clear, word might get around that you’re looking for a new job. Also, don’t job hunt with company resources.

“You do not need to rob the company of their time and say, I’ve got a doctor’s appointment. Just be honest,” Gisriel-Magerer said.

Ad

Instead, set up interviews and calls during off-hours or lunch and avoid using your company e-mail or phone number. Be sure to name former employers as references. Most hiring managers understand that you’re not comfortable using those from your current company. But do let your references know you’ll be listing them. And continue to work hard in your current position.

“I need to do the best I can while I, while I am still here and honor your position, and also too, you don’t want to check out and you don’t want to burn any bridges,” Gisriel-Magerer said.

Experts say when you plan your job search is also important. August is traditionally a good month to begin looking because the number of active job seekers typically drops. But the number of available positions usually remains steady.