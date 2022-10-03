Score your dream job: Important questions to ask

Getting the interview gets your foot in the door. The questions you ask during the interview may just get you hired.

ORLANDO, Fla. – One in five people are likely to switch their jobs this year. On average, 118 people apply for each professional job available.

A typical employer will interview six to ten candidates for one job listing and most job interviews last between 45 minutes to an hour, but you only have seven seconds to make a good first impression.

There are familiar questions from employers looking for the perfect candidate. But what questions are candidates asking employers?

Instead of asking about the potential workload and tasks for the position, ask the interviewer, “What could be done in the first year of hiring me that would amaze you?” This question gives you the opportunity to showcase the skills you have that can accomplish that.

Another question: “What is the potential growth for this role?” It shows that you are eager to grow within the company.

Some other questions include: “What is the company work culture like?”, “Describe the best person you’ve ever had in this job,” “What is your favorite part of the job?”, “What are the next steps of the hiring process?”, and “Are there any concerns with hiring me?” This question may seem risky, but it gives you the chance to clarifying any misconceptions.

Experts say candidates should never ask about pay, time off or benefits during the first interview. Wait until later in the hiring process.