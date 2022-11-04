San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed on Veterans Day

Closeup of an American flag in a row.

SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out.

Open

Police will be on duty

SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court will remain open

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., press 1 for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions until 11 p.m.

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)

La Villita and Market Square shops

City Parks and Trails

Dead animal collection

Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling drop-off centers (Nelson location is operated by Atlas Organics)

Bulky Waste drop-off centers and Household Hazardous Waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)

Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office

Head Start administrative offices and school district sites

Alicia Treviño Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers

Closed

U.S. Postal Service

CPS Energy’s offices

SAPD’s Administration and Records Section

SAFD Administrative Offices

San Antonio Municipal Court

The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records

Alamodome Offices and Box Office

Central Library and all branch libraries

Development Services Department

Office of Historic Preservation

La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices

City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, McFarlin and Fairchild Tennis Centers and Barrera Community Fitness Center

Ron Darner Park Headquarters and Reservations Office

Centro de Artes and Culture Commons galleries

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center

Solid Waste Administrative Office

Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites

