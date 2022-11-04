San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed on Veterans Day

SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out.
Open
- Police will be on duty
- SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court will remain open
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., press 1 for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions until 11 p.m.
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)
- La Villita and Market Square shops
- City Parks and Trails
- Dead animal collection
- Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling drop-off centers (Nelson location is operated by Atlas Organics)
- Bulky Waste drop-off centers and Household Hazardous Waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)
- Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office
- Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
- Alicia Treviño Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers
Closed
- U.S. Postal Service
- CPS Energy’s offices
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administrative Offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office
- Central Library and all branch libraries
- Development Services Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, McFarlin and Fairchild Tennis Centers and Barrera Community Fitness Center
- Ron Darner Park Headquarters and Reservations Office
- Centro de Artes and Culture Commons galleries
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
- Solid Waste Administrative Office
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites