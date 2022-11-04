86º

News

San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed on Veterans Day

What to know before you head out

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out.

Open

  • Police will be on duty
  • SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court will remain open
  • Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
  • 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., press 1 for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions until 11 p.m.
  • Animal Care Officers will be on duty
  • Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
  • Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)
  • La Villita and Market Square shops
  • City Parks and Trails
  • Dead animal collection
  • Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling drop-off centers (Nelson location is operated by Atlas Organics)
  • Bulky Waste drop-off centers and Household Hazardous Waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)
  • Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office
  • Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
  • Alicia Treviño Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers

Closed

  • U.S. Postal Service
  • CPS Energy’s offices
  • SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
  • SAFD Administrative Offices
  • San Antonio Municipal Court
  • The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
  • Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
  • Alamodome Offices and Box Office
  • Central Library and all branch libraries
  • Development Services Department
  • Office of Historic Preservation
  • La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices
  • City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, McFarlin and Fairchild Tennis Centers and Barrera Community Fitness Center
  • Ron Darner Park Headquarters and Reservations Office
  • Centro de Artes and Culture Commons galleries
  • Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
  • Solid Waste Administrative Office
  • Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites

