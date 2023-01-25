Here are some easy indoor projects for your home

The cold temps outside are an opportunity for some home improvement. So if the winter days are bringing you down, consider taking on an indoor home project to pass the time.

Mallory Micetich, a home expert at Angi, said a little work can make a huge difference in your home.

If you want to give your home a new look, consider replacing the hardware and upgrading the light fixtures.

These easy projects will give your home a modern look without breaking the bank.

“Throughout the year, you may have accumulated some extra stuff around your home,” Micetich said. “Winter is a great time to think about creating some storage systems that will last you all year. Set up designated bins for things like seasonal decor, electronics, out-of-season clothes and even sentimental items that you do not use every single day. Go through all of your belongings and make sure everything has a proper home.”

Now is also a great time to add some greenery into your space. You can add a large statement plant in your living room, some smaller succulents in your home office or bedroom, or even an indoor herb garden in your kitchen.

“If you want a head start on spring gardening, you can start to grow your spring plants indoors. Start by setting up an indoor grow room with things like ample light, controlled temperature and controlled humidity if you can. Plant spring crops like tomatos, cabbage and lettuce,” Micetich said.

And after the last cold front of the season, you can transfer your plants to an outdoor garden, just in time for Spring.