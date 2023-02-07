NFL, DAZN sign agreement for Game Pass International package

Seniors from NCAA colleges run through drills to increase their status for the NFL Draft during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW YORK – The NFL has signed a 10-year agreement with DAZN Group to deliver the Game Pass International service to fans outside the United States beginning with the 2023 season, it was announced Tuesday.

Game Pass International will be offered in more than 200 countries and regions, including Canada and Mexico. It will not be available in China.

The service will allow fans outside the U.S. to watch every regular-season and playoff NFL game, including the Super Bowl.

“Growing the NFL globally is a key strategic priority for the League and our 32 Clubs. We are excited to partner with DAZN to help us accelerate this effort,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Our goal has always been to make our games available to as many fans as possible, and we are confident that DAZN’s innovative viewing experience technology will best serve millions of viewers around the world while also engaging a new generation of international NFL fans.”

DAZN has distributed NFL Game Pass in Canada since 2017 and has been the league's broadcast partner in Germany and Japan since 2016 as well as Italy since 2018.

Game Pass International also will deliver NFL Network and NFL RedZone programming as well as access to a library of NFL Films and NFL Media programming. Everything will be available on-demand.

DAZN is available on most connected devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and game consoles. Game Pass International will be available through the DAZN app either as a standalone subscription or an add-on to an existing package.

The NFL reached an agreement with Google's YouTube TV to distribute Sunday Ticket package of out-of-market, regular-season games in the U.S. beginning in 2023.

