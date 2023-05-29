Video shows woman being arrested after allegedly speeding 50 mph down beach, nearly hitting child

ORLANDO – Helicopter cameras and police body camera video captured by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office show a car in tire-deep water at a Florida beach shortly before the driver was taken into custody over the weekend.

Sarah Ramsammy, 26, was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving after plowing down a beach in Smyrna Dunes Park, Florida, on Saturday, May 27, narrowly missing families and children, Volusia Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Deputies said Ramsammy was speeding down the beach at 50 mph in close proximity to several families and their dogs.

The press release also states that Ramsammy almost hit a child.

She explained to deputies that she wasn’t sure what was going on and that she and a passenger in her vehicle “were just trying to turn around, we didn’t think we could do a u-turn around here, so we were just trying to keep going.”

“I was the driver, and they kinda stopped us, and they said that we almost hit a child. I didn’t think that we did, but that’s what they told us,” Ramsammy said.

Video of her exchange with deputies can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.

She was taken into custody Saturday and also cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.

Her blood alcohol content tested at 0.153, nearly twice the legal limit, deputies said.