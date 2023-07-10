Mother runs over 13-month-old daughter, kills her while trying to park vehicle, deputies say

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. – Sherriff’s deputies in Arizona say a mother tragically ran over her 13-month-old daughter last week while moving her car.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said a woman called 911 Thursday reporting that she’d run over her baby while trying to park her car.

“The vehicle was parked in a gravel area next to the residence,” deputies said in a press release.

“While maneuvering the vehicle out of a tight space, the mother had positioned the child, within the car seat, in an area she felt was safe,” deputies said. “While repositioning the vehicle, the front tire caught the canopy of the car seat, causing it to fall backward which led to the infant suffering critical injuries.”

YCSO said medical personnel were performing life-saving measures on the infant when deputies arrived but the infant succumbed to her injuries and died at the Verde Valley Medical Center in Arizona.

The death is still under investigation.