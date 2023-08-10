Helicopter video shows National Guard fighting fires in Maui

US National Guard video shows two Hawaii Army National Guard CH47 Chinook helicopters dropping water on the wildfires on the island of Maui on Wednesday.

The National Guard has joined efforts to fight deadly wildfires in Hawaii.

According to recent reports, at least 36 people have died as a result of wildfires that have swept the island of Maui.

Hawaii News Now reported that those deaths occurred in the historic town of Lahaina, where more than 270 structures have been destroyed.

Lahaina residents were evacuated Tuesday and some people took to the ocean to escape the wildfires.

The National Guard shared a video of two Hawaii Army National Guard CH47 Chinook helicopters carrying out 58 drops earlier this week to help battle the blaze.

That video can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.

Anyone looking to help can donate to the Help Hawaii Wildfire Victims fund.

