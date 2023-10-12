Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old woman from Alamo, Texas

ALAMO, Texas – The Alamo Police Department is looking for a missing 80-year-old woman who they say poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Officials said Sharon Johnson is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing an unknown shirt, stretchy blue denim jeans and has a mole underneath her left eye.

Police said Johnson was last seen around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in the 300 block of Duranta Avenue in Alamo, Texas.

Officials said Johnson is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Johnson is asked to call the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454.