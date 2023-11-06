KSAT reporter arrested on suspicion of DWI

KSAT reporter John Paul Barajas was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The charge is a Class B misdemeanor.

Jail records show that Barajas posted bond on Sunday and was released from jail.

According to a blood draw warrant from the San Antonio Police Department, Barajas was pulled over for speeding and drifting outside the lane of traffic in the 11000 block of Interstate 10 just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

SAPD said he refused a breathalyzer and was taken into custody without incident.

Barajas has no prior criminal history in Bexar County.

His arraignment date was set for next month.

“KSAT12 is aware of an incident regarding one of our employees being arrested for alleged driving under the influence on November 5th, 2023,” said Ashley Parker, VP/GM of KSAT12. “We ask that you respect the privacy of all involved and refrain from speculation or conjecture.”