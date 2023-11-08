AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-month old baby from Laredo

LAREDO, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

The Laredo Police Department said they are searching for nine month old Delilah Lopez.

Lopez, who is two feet tall, weighs 15 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unclear what she was last wearing.

Police said the suspect is driving a blue 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan with a temporary Texas license plate that has the number of 2421V94. The suspect was last seen in Laredo, Texas.

Lopez was also last seen in Laredo the 1500 Block of East Bustamante Street around at 12:42 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800.