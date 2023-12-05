San Antonio Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 77-year-old man

Officials said Armando Benavidez is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing 77-year-old man who they say poses a threat to his own health and safety.

He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black glasses, a black Army jacket, a green shirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday in the 7100 block of Shady Elms in San Antonio, driving a white 2014 Toyota Highlander with the Texas license plate DVD7R3.

Officials said Benavidez is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Benavidez is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.