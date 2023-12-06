McAllen Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 65-year-old woman

MCALLEN, Texas – The McAllen Police Department is looking for a missing 65-year-old woman who they say poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Officials said Josefina Morales Maldonado is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

She has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and black and green leggings.

Police say she was last seen around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4 in the 700 block of West Lindberg Avenue on foot.

Officials said Maldonado is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Maldonado is asked to call the Allen Police Department at 956-681-2000.