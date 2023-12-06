Texas A&M set to hire offensive coordinator Collin Klein from K-State

The Texas A&M logo can be seen on the side of a helmet at Kyle Field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas A&M football program is set to hire current Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein to fill the same position, according to media reports.

TexAgs is reporting that Klein has agreed to run the Aggies offense for new head football coach Mike Elko.

Klein, 34, has been Kansas State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the previous two seasons. He’s been on the staff since 2018 after starting as a graduate assistant there.

Under Klein’s direction, Kansas State’s offense ranked No. 23 nationally in offensive yards per game at 446.1 this past season and is ranked No. 10 in scoring offense at 37.8 points per game.

He helped guide K-State to its third Big 12 title in 2022, defeating an undefeated TCU team 31-28 in the Big 12 Championship game. His offenses have shown to be dynamic and multiple, utilizing tight ends with both the run and the pass, while implementing a heavy dose of the quarterback run game.

A former K-State player and quarterback, Klein finished third in the voting for the Heisman Trophy after leading the Wildcats to an 11-1 regular season and a share of the Big 12 title back in 2012. Texas A&M fan favorite Johnny Manziel won the award that same season.

The official contract numbers have yet to be announced.