Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old man from Harris County

HOUSTON – The Harris County Constables Office Precinct 4 is looking for a missing 84-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Harry Jenkins is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

He has gray hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a brown vest, long sleeve shirt, red plaid pajama pants with suspenders and black and gold Crocs.

Police say he drove off around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6 and was last seen in the 10600 block of Idlebrook Drive in Houston, driving a white 2014 Toyota Camry with the Texas license plate MWB8729.

Officials said Jenkins is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Jenkins is asked to call the Harris County Constables Office Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.