VIDEO: San Antonio rings in 2024 with fireworks lighting up the horizon

SAN ANTONIO – Some things are tradition in San Antonio: medals clinking at Fiesta, tamales at Christmas, going honking when the Spurs win big games and lighting up the horizon with fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

2024 started with a bang.

People around San Antonio and Bexar County stocked up on fireworks and rang in the year with a fantastic show.

Three of KSAT’s live cams had great views of the city from different angles.

See some of that footage above, along with some home video shot just outside the city limits in a far West Side neighborhood.

Happy New Year from KSAT 12!

