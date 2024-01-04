AMBER Alert issued for missing 13-year-old from Comal County

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for 13-year-old Carleigh O’Dell.

O’Dell is 5 foot 4 inches tall and is 139 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen at 8:53 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the 1400 block of Ridge Creek Lane, in Bulverde, Texas.

Police said O’Dell was wearing a gray sweatshirt with “Lonestar Ranch” lettering on the front, multi-colored shorts and black athletic shoes.

Authorities are also looking for a 21-year-old man with facial hair and a receding hairline in connection with the abduction.

The man is said to be driving an unknown make and model blue truck. The license plate is not known.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.