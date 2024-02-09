AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old from Houston

Harris County Constables say they are searching for 1-year-old Noah Johnson.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child, who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Harris County Constables say they are searching for 1-year-old Noah Johnson.

Johnson is 2 feet tall and is 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the 1100 block of Space Center Boulevard in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Authorities say Johnson was wearing a blue shirt and flower print pants.

Police are also looking for Kamilah Johnson, 38, in connection with the abduction. Johnson is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is driving a white, 2007 GMC Yukon with the license plate number STM 7097. She was last seen in Houston, Texas.

If you have any information regarding the abduction, call Harris County Constable precinct 8 at 281-488-4040.