WAXAHACHIE, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Waxahachie police say they are searching for Tanya Jackson, 12. Waxahachie is located just south of Dallas.

Jackson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and is 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen around 10 a.m. on Brenna Road in Waxahachie on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.