AMBER Alert issued for missing 11-year-old out of Polk County

Audrii Cunningham, 11, the subject of an AMBER Alert.

POLK COUNTY, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Audrii Cunningham, 11. Polk County is located just northeast of Houston.

Cunningham is 4 feet 1 inches tall and is 75 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Audrii was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, a camo backpack, black pants and black high-top tennis shoes.

She was last seen around 7 a.m. in the 100 Block of Lakeside Drive in Livingston, Texas on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.