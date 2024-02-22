AMBER Alert issued for missing 13-year-old out of Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Cecilia Alvarado, 13.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Cecilia Alvarado, 13. Harris County is the most populous county in Texas and its county seat is Houston.

Alvarado is 5 feet 5 inches tall and is 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Cecilia was wearing a gray shirt and black pants and was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 16900 block of Sunshine Street in Houston on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.