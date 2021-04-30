Convicted thief under investigation again after accepting $6,800 for never-completed fence work

SAN ANTONIO – When Army veteran Tristan Seymour began searching online late last summer for a contractor to build a privacy fence, he went with the one who responded right away: a man who identified himself as Rene Elizondo.

An internet search of Elizondo and his company, Alamo Fence Co., did not return any information that Seymour considered troubling.

Elizondo, according to records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders, told Seymour he could build an 8-foot privacy fence surrounding the North East side home passed down to Seymour’s mother for under $6,500.

The fence would replace a much smaller chain-link fence that had proven ineffective at keeping large dogs belonging to Seymour’s family in the backyard of the corner home.

The start of the project was delayed several months while Seymour and his family waited for the home to formally go through probate.

When Seymour reconnected with Elizondo this winter to begin the project, Elizondo tacked on an additional $2,500 to the estimate to cover a rise in the cost of materials, records show.

And while police records show Elizondo accepted more than $6,800 in payments for the fence work, in the form of checks written by the family in early January and early February, months later the work is nowhere near completion.

Carlos Rene Elizondo

