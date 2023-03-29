Court records: NEISD trustee hit stepson, called him ‘her slave’

A board trustee with the North East Independent School District is accused of repeatedly hitting her teenage stepson, withholding food from him and calling the teen “her slave,” court filings obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

SAN ANTONIO – A board trustee with the North East Independent School District is accused of repeatedly hitting her teenage stepson, withholding food from him and calling the teen “her slave,” court filings obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

The motion to modify the teen’s primary residence was filed by his mother in state district court Jan. 30. KSAT obtained a copy of it through a public records request.

It came weeks after he detailed allegations against his father and stepmother, Trustee Marsha Landry, to a school counselor, science teacher and special education caseworker at NEISD’s Madison High School.

A request to change the teen’s primary residence was partially granted by the court Jan. 20, the filings state. A court official, however, confirmed to KSAT this week that no final order has been signed in the case.

The teen told staff at the school that he had been hit with the metal part of a belt by his father and that Landry hit him on the back of the head on a “regular basis.”

The teen also told staff he “was denied food all day when he forgot his lunch money” and that Landry calls him “her slave,” court records show.

Per protocol, Madison High School administration contacted Child Protective Services, since the alleged incidents occurred off campus.

Landry did not respond to repeated emails from KSAT seeking comment for this story.

After KSAT approached her before the start of Monday night’s board meeting, she said “our meeting starts right now.”

Landry then responded “uhh no” when asked if she had any response to the allegations against her.

Landry was elected to NEISD’s board in 2022.

The court filing detailing the allegations against her said two other stepsons who had been living in the home and were covered by the previous custody order are now adults.

Landry and her husband have not been criminally charged.

A CPS spokeswoman told KSAT via email this month there was no public information available on the case.

An NEISD spokeswoman confirmed this week that the teen is no longer attending Madison High School.

An attorney representing the teen’s mother did not respond to multiple emails seeking comment for this story.

