Girlfriend of Robb Elementary mass shooter jailed, accused of repeated threats to Uvalde community

The self-proclaimed girlfriend of the Robb Elementary School shooter is in federal custody after years of threats made against the Uvalde community, court records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Victoria Gabriela Rodriguez-Morales was arrested last week and is facing a charge of making threats using interstate communications.

Currently, Rodriguez-Morales, 19, is in federal custody at the Puerto Rico Metropolitan Detention Center.

KSAT Investigates obtained court documents that detail years of threats dating back to 2018.

Threats against Uvalde schools, people, and officials

According to an arrest affidavit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Secret Service have been investigating threats against public institutions, public officials, and private citizens of Uvalde from “operator(s) in Puerto Rico.”

It goes on to state the investigation identified the suspect as Rodriguez-Morales, who had been “previously investigated, since at least 2018, in Texas, for the same type of threats directed at Uvalde officials, citizens, and facilities.”

In 2018, Rodriguez-Morales, who previously lived in Uvalde, was held in a juvenile detention center where she continued to send emails threatening to kill public officials, shoot schools, and kill teachers and students.

When she was released in May 2020, Rodriguez-Morales and her family moved to Puerto Rico, according to court records.

The documents allege the threats continued over the next three years and referenced the shooting that happened at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022.

The arrest affidavit contains exact quotes from comments and posts allegedly made by Rodriguez-Morales on various social media platforms and through emails. In those comments, she identifies the Uvalde shooter by name. KSAT 12 News will not be using his name to prevent any notoriety he may have been seeking by committing the heinous act.

In a comment allegedly made by Rodriguez-Morales on Instagram on May 22, 2023, she claims to have told former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo about the planned Robb Elementary shooting before it happened.

“Pete Arredondo thought he had it but look how he ended, being hated by everyone. That how i wanted to destroy him. Pete didnt listen to me and i told him i was going to send domeone to shoot theirs school only at uvalde but he said ‘yeah come and proove it,’” Rodriguez-Morales wrote.

The teen also repeatedly made threats to the students and staff at Uvalde High School and “the new elementary that they are building.”

On Oct. 2, and Oct. 3, the game streaming website Kick had multiple comments allegedly made by Rodriguez-Morales reported that said, “We will shoot Uvalde Texas high school and Texas A&M college,” and “those are the guns imma use there.”

Days later, on Oct. 25, an email allegedly from Rodriguez-Morales was sent to an Uvalde CISD email that stated, “If Mata Rubio wins the elections I will kill her.”

The arrest affidavit alleges multiple emails from Rodriguez-Morales under the handle “schoolshooter893@gmail.com” were sent to the Uvalde CISD and Uvalde City Hall with the subject line “Kill you all” and more threatening content.

The documents also contain several photos of Rodriguez-Morales that she allegedly sent via direct message on Instagram.

Request for pretrial detention

A request for Rodriguez-Morales to be held in custody prior to her court appearance was also filed stating she is a danger to the community.

That court document states, “At least one of her threats resulted in the temporary closing of a school in Texas, disrupting the lives of teachers, students and parents. Nothing good can come of Defendant’s threats.”

Again, it was stated there were multiple attempts by government officials to get Rodriguez-Morales to stop the threats she was making and inform her family about resources that were available to help her.

“At some point, however, Defendant’s relentless campaign of terror against the residents of Uvalde must stop; and no conditions of release will keep Defendant from accessing ubiquitous electronic devices that provide her access to social media. When she was a minor and living with her relatives, they could not prevent her from making threats. This is even more true now that Defendant is an adult,” the court document states.

It was revealed in court paperwork that, during local proceedings in Texas, Rodriguez-Morales was found to have above-average intelligence with a lack of remorse or guilt and was diagnosed with “opposition Defiant Disorder and Intermittent Explosive Disorder.”

In 2019, an expert found she was a danger to the community until she was able to understand “that violence and killing people is not the way to settle problems when angry. Nothing seems to have changed in her thoughts and behavior since then.”

The court record also states that Rodriguez-Morales is a flight risk who has a history of non-compliance with supervision and aggression towards public officials and government employees.

“For example, back in 2020, when federal authorities in Puerto Rico began investigating her threats and visited her home, she began including threats to injure law enforcement officers that came to her house: ‘yall better shut the f*** up before i leave yalls a** neckless next time they come they will receive a bullet’ and if the FBI keeps coming she will kill them all,” court documents state.

According to the court records, the judge will have until Dec. 12 to make a decision on Rodriguez-Morales’ pretrial detention status.

KSAT Investigates has left messages for Rodriguez-Morales’ attorney and with the FBI’s San Juan Bureau which is handling this investigation.

