Chief investigator for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office resigns

Sean McCleskey had served in role throughout DA Joe Gonzales’ tenure

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Sean McCleskey, chief criminal investigator for the Bexar County District Attorney's Office. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The chief criminal investigator for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has resigned, effective Friday, a county human resources official confirmed to KSAT.

Sean McCleskey had served as chief investigator for the DA’s office since January 2019, when District Attorney Joe Gonzales took office, according to McCleskey’s LinkedIn page.

He is a former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy and retired special agent with the United States Secret Service.

McCleskey has a law degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law and has been licensed to practice as an attorney in Texas since 1998, records show.

No reason was given by the DA’s office for McCleskey’s resignation.

McCleskey did not respond to a phone call or text message seeking comment Friday.

DA investigators help with reviewing cases and tracking new developments, according to a past Facebook post by the DA’s office.

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business.

