AR-15-style rifle, body armor among items stolen from unlocked Medina County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

Bexar County Sheriff's investigators have released these images of one of the suspects accused of stealing items from a Medina County Sheriff's Office vehicle on March 29. The suspect was seen getting out of a white Chevy Suburban at a gas station in the Five Palms area.

BEXAR COUNTY – An AR-15-style rifle and body armor were among the items stolen from an unlocked Medina County Sheriff’s Office vehicle in far west Bexar County late last month, an incident report obtained by KSAT Investigates shows.

BCSO deputies responded to the 15200 block of Field Sparrow for a theft of vehicle call on March 29.

The victim, a Medina County Sheriff’s deputy, told BCSO deputies that a Palmetto Armory PA-5 rifle, body armor, his MCSO credentials and badge, wallet, driver’s license and credit card were all taken from the vehicle.

Two other vehicles at the property were burglarized and the suspects took a black Nissan Rogue from the victim’s residence, a BCSO incident report states.

Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown confirmed to KSAT Tuesday that the rifle is personally owned by the deputy.

Brown said his deputy has turned in a report on the incident and that the sheriff is hoping to soon have the BCSO incident report.

The suspects were seen on surveillance footage stealing the items. They were driving a white Audi, which has since been recovered and processed by the San Antonio Police Department.

The credit card stolen from the Medina County sheriff’s deputy was later used at a gas station in the Five Palms area of San Antonio, the BCSO incident report states.

A BCSO investigator was able to get images of one of the suspects getting out of a white Chevy Suburban and then images from inside the store of the suspect attempting to use the stolen credit card.

As of Tuesday morning, the suspects had still not been caught.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000. You can also email tips to BCSOtips@bexar.org.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.