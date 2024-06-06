87º
Candidate for House District 117 faces DWI, unlawful carry of a weapon charges after overnight crash

Ben Mostyn, 45, scheduled to be arraigned July 5

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Ben Mostyn booking photo (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – The Republican candidate for Texas House District 117 was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carry of a weapon overnight following a crash along a San Antonio highway, booking records obtained by KSAT Investigates Wednesday show.

Ben Mostyn, who ran unopposed in the March primary, was taken into custody by San Antonio police around 12:30 a.m. after a single vehicle crash in the 900 block of Interstate 10 West, records show.

He was charged with DWI and unlawful carry of a weapon-handgun.

Mostyn, 45, is scheduled to be arraigned on July 5, court records show.

Mostyn is slated to face incumbent Rep. Philip Cortez, a Democrat, in November’s general election.

Cortez has represented the district covering parts of southwest and west Bexar County for every term since 2012, except one.

Mostyn did not respond to a phone call from KSAT to his campaign Wednesday afternoon.

