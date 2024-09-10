85º
Gonzales ISD mum on administrator at center of election violation investigation

Wanda Fryer accused of using district resources to print flyers for school board candidate

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Wanda Fryer was investigated by the Texas Attorney General's Office in April, records show. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

GONZALES, Texas – A longtime administrator with the Gonzales Independent School District is accused of using district resources to print flyers for a school board candidate, state records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

The actions of Wanda Fryer were probed by the Texas Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Division beginning in April, at the request of the Gonzales ISD Police Department, records confirm.

The case has since been filed with the Gonzales County Attorney’s Office as a misdemeanor, Gonzales County Attorney Paul Watkins confirmed to KSAT.

Watkins said via telephone the case did not rise to the felony level. He declined to provide the status of the case and whether it is headed to trial.

The allegation against Fryer falls under the section of the Texas Elections Code covering unlawful use of public funds for political advertising, AG records show.

The AG’s report does not name the candidate in question or the outcome of the school board race.

District declines to discuss Fryer’s employment status

A Gonzales ISD Facebook post from July 2022 announced Fryer’s promotion to director of secondary education.

District officials released more than 60 pages from Fryer’s personnel file, following a public records request from KSAT, confirming that Fryer has served in various administrative roles for more than 20 years.

Officials, however, have not responded to multiple requests from KSAT asking about Fryer’s current status and whether she remains employed by the district.

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

