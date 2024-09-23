Federal judge recommends temporary standstill of Bandera solar farm project

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A federal judge recommended that the work on a solar farm project in Bandera be temporarily halted on Monday.

For months, KSAT Investigates has followed the battle between landowners and the solar company, Pine Gate Renewables, LLC.

During a Monday morning emergency motion hearing, the judge heard from several attorneys.

Landowners said the work being done on the project has led to contamination on their land.

One neighbor said sediment spilling from the project has killed fish and turtles on his property.

An attorney for Pine Gate Renewables disputed that in court and said the solar farm construction isn’t contaminating anything.

All parties are expected to be back in court in October.

