SAN ANTONIO – The runners have long passed the finish line but the need for donations continues. Head for the Cure has extended its donation period to Dec. 2 for anyone wanting to donate money for brain cancer research.

The annual 5K was last held on September 28 and nearly 1,100 participants either ran or volunteered to help raise a record $85,000.

People wishing to support the cause can donate money here.

KSAT has helped host the event in honor of former news director Jim Boyle, who passed away in 2014, from brain cancer.

Record broken at Head for the Cure 5K

“Consider donating the cost of a cup of coffee to help us reach our goal!” Courtney Benisch, Head for the Cure Regional Relationship Coordinator said. “Every donation, big or small, makes a difference in the brain tumor community!”

Donations received help fund vital brain cancer research and local programs at University Health System and Jaxon’s F.R.O.G. Foundation.