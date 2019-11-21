Head for the Cure 5K still accepting donations
Annual race honors former KSAT news director
SAN ANTONIO – The runners have long passed the finish line but the need for donations continues. Head for the Cure has extended its donation period to Dec. 2 for anyone wanting to donate money for brain cancer research.
The annual 5K was last held on September 28 and nearly 1,100 participants either ran or volunteered to help raise a record $85,000.
People wishing to support the cause can donate money here.
KSAT has helped host the event in honor of former news director Jim Boyle, who passed away in 2014, from brain cancer.
Record broken at Head for the Cure 5K
“Consider donating the cost of a cup of coffee to help us reach our goal!” Courtney Benisch, Head for the Cure Regional Relationship Coordinator said. “Every donation, big or small, makes a difference in the brain tumor community!”
Donations received help fund vital brain cancer research and local programs at University Health System and Jaxon’s F.R.O.G. Foundation.
And we’re off, San Antonio! Thank you to everyone who came out this morning for our 6th Annual Head for the Cure 5K! @universityhealthsystem @ksatnewsPosted by Head For The Cure on Saturday, September 28, 2019
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.