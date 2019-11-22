SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M San Antonio on Friday announced a partnership with seven school districts to develop lab schools, programs and services.

The school districts involved are East Central, Edgewood, Harlandale, Somerset, South San Antonio, Southside and Southwest.

Four San Antonio-area universities among best in U.S. for veterans, rank says

The partnerhip called ASPIRE aims to create academic programs and interagency agreements for children with special needs across South Bexar County and south San Antonio.

The Charles C. Butt Foundation donated $1 million to the partnership.