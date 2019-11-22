SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are are trying to sort out what happened after a man was stabbed overnight.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Santa Monica on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the man was stabbed in the back by a woman who officers believe may have been protecting herself.

Police said the man fled the original scene on foot, but was located a short time later.

Authorities did not say what the motive was. It is also unclear what, if any charges will be filed.