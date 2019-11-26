SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Senator John Cornyn was in San Antonio on Monday, working with volunteers to prepare turkey dinners for the 40th annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner.

The meals will serve more than 25,000 people.

As the senator volunteered in the kitchen, he also talked with a KSAT crew about the issues facing Congress as they try to work through the impeachment hearings.

“I don’t really see why we should be dividing the nation this way, less than a year before the election," Cornyn said. "That’s not the way we ought to choose our leaders, not through the impeachment process."

Cornyn said the process is getting in the way of other issues that Congress should be focusing on right now, such as bringing down prescription drug costs.

“What I worry about is that everybody is so absorbed by the impeachment mania, that it’s going to crowd out a lot of useful work, things, like the USMCA, the successor of NAFTA — that we need to get passed — things like the highway infrastructure bill, prescription drug costs, and trying to make sure that people who are suffering from mental health crisis can get the help that they need,” Cornyn said.

As for the impeachment process, the House vote is expected before Christmas, but as Cornyn says, he would like to see the House pass the newly negotiated North American trade agreement, the USMCA, so that it can go the Senate.

“Trade with Mexico and Canada supports 14 million jobs, so this is an important piece of work,” Cornyn said.