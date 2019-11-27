SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is experiencing a turkey shortage two days before Thanksgiving.

The Food Bank said it needs about 500 turkeys to help provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

On Friday, the Food Bank posted on Facebook that it was about 2,000 turkeys short.

You can donate a frozen turkey directly to the San Antonio Food Bank by dropping it off at their warehouse located at 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Parkway on Wednesday.