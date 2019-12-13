Kendall County woman served six 10-year prison sentences for spitting, biting officers

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A woman will serve six sentences of 10 years in prison concurrently for assaulting and spitting on three county officers, the Kendall County District Attorney’s Office said.

Precious Labine was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to six charges, which included assault of a peace officer and harassment, the DA’s office said.

The attack happened in 2018.

Labine was driving a stolen pickup truck when she was pulled over, according to officials.

While in the back of the police car, Labine started yelling, claiming she had AIDS, the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office said she spat on the three officers. They were also assaulted during the struggle. One of them was also bitten by Labine.

Labine is not HIV positive.