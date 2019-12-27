Find out if your commute will be affected by this weekends road closures

SAN ANTONIO – Several roads will be temporarily shut down around San Antonio this weekend for construction.

Check the list below to see if your commute will be affected:

Loop 1604 – Northeast San Antonio

Sunday, December 29 until Saturday, January 4. Daily 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Westbound frontage road left lane between Bulverde Road and Redland Road for embankment work.

Thursday, January 2 until Sunday, January 12. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlanes between Redland Road and Green Mountain Road (including Redland and Green Mountain exit ramps) for pavement repair work.

I-10 – Northwest San Antonio/Bexar County/Kendall County/Kerr County

· Sunday, January 5 until Friday, January 10. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating mainlanes in both directions between Scenic Loop Road and SH 46 for moving barrier and pavement marking work.

· Sunday, January 12 until Friday, January 17. Alternating mainlanes in both directions between Scenic Loop Road and SH 46 for moving barrier and pavement marking work.

I-10 – Far East San Antonio/Bexar County/Seguin/Guadalupe County

· Current until further notice. Eastbound entrance ramp from FM 1516. DETOUR: Take next entrance ramp east of Loop 1604.

· Current until further notice. Eastbound Ackerman Road exit ramp will be closed through January 2020. DETOUR: Eastbound I-10 and southbound I-410 traffic needing to access Ackerman Road must take southbound I-410, exit at FM 1346/E. Houston St., turn around, and take the northbound frontage road to Ackerman Road.

I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County

City of San Antonio/CPS Energy closure. Monday, January 6. 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Northbound right mainlane at Somerset Road for pole work.

I-410 – West San Antonio

· Monday, December 30 until Friday, January 3. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The right northbound frontage road lane between Marbach Road to Meadow Leaf Drive for installing an electric service pole.

· Monday, December 30 until Friday, January 10. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating frontage road lanes in both directions between SH 151 to Ingram Road for illumination work.

· Friday, January 3 until Monday, January 6. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. All lanes in both directions at Marbach Road for setting beams. DETOUR: Traffic traveling west on Marbach Road will be detoured to the northbound frontage road and turnaround at SH 151 to access southbound I-410 frontage road. Traffic traveling east on Marbach Road will be detoured to the southbound frontage road and utilize the east and northbound cloverleafs to access the I-410 northbound frontage road.

· Friday, January 3 until Friday, January 10. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. All southbound mainlanes between the exit and entrance ramp at Marbach Road for setting beams. The south/westbound connector will also be closed. DETOUR: Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road,

· Friday, January 10 until Monday, January 13. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. All northbound mainlanes between SH 151 exit ramp to entrance ramp after Culebra Road for restripe work for traffic switch. DETOUR: Traffic will exit at SH 151 and reenter after Culebra Road.

SH 16 – Bandera Road

Monday, January 6 until Friday, January 10. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Southbound right lane between Legend Trail and Loop 1604 for guard rail work.

PA 1502 – Wurzbach Parkway

City of San Antonio closure for Hardberger Park landbridge. Thursday, January 2 until Friday, January 3. 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.. Right lane in both directions between NW Military Highway and FM 2696 (Blanco Road) for truck/equipment access.

City of San Antonio/CPS Energy closure. Sunday, January 5, 2020. 7 a.m. until midnight. Eastbound right lane at Lockhill Selma Road for overhead circuit work.

FM 1516 – South Seguin Road/Converse

Monday, January 6 until Tuesday, January 7. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure in both directions under I-10 for bridge work. DETOUR: Southbound FM 1516 traffic will take the westbound I-10 frontage road and turn around at Foster Road. Northbound FM 1516 traffic will take the eastbound I-10 frontage road and turn around at Loop 1604.

FM 1976 – Walzem Road/Gibbs Sprawl Road

Current until further notice. Daily 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Alternating southbound lanes between Woodlake Parkway and Gibbs Sprawl Road for barrier/pavement work (existing seven total lanes narrowed to three, with one in each direction and a two-way turn lane in the middle).

Other Roads – Bexar County

Tuesday, January 5 until Thursday, January 9. Daily 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. All lanes of Boerne Stage Road in both directions at I-10 for concrete panel placement work on the expanded Boerne Stage Road bridge.

SH 46 – Boerne/Kendall County

Current until further notice. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound left lane from East Sharon Drive to Charger Boulevard for traffic switch (drivers diverted to the right side for construction access on the right side; left turn lane remains open).

FM 1376 – Sisterdale, Road/Kendall County

Monday, December 30 until Friday, January 3. Alternating lanes in both directions between Indian Knoll Road and US 87 for culvert work.

FM 537 – Wilson County

Wednesday, January 8 until September 25. Long-term full closure in both directions between FM 1922 and SH 123 for reconstruction of Cibolo Creek bridge.

SH 16 – McMullen County