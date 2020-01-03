San Antonio Pets Alive makes 50,000th animal rescue

SAN ANTONIO – It was a historic day on Thursday for San Antonio Pets Alive, which celebrated its 50,000th rescue.

SAPA has rescued cats and dogs throughout the area since 2012. The goal of the nonprofit is to save as many animals as it can from euthanasia.

The organization also promotes the availability of cats and dogs to other rescues, adopters or fosters.

Volunteers said they are thankful to kick off the new year on the right foot.